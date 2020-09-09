Cleveland Matthew CopelandTallahassee, FL - Cleveland Matthew Copeland, 65, of Tallahassee's Chaires Community passed on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Speed Cemetery (off Jefferson Road). Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cleveland "Polly" had lived in Tampa for several years where he was a janitor for Hillsborough County Schools. Survivors include his son, Maurice Copeland; grandchildren: Maurice Jr. and Londy Copeland; brothers, Aaron (Delores) Copeland and Chester (Shirley) Copeland and Jiles (Sylvia) Washington; sisters: Ruby Lee Green and Ernestine Copeland and his niece-caregiver, Agnes Washington Vanover and numerous other relatives and friends.