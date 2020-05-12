|
Cleveland Preston Maddox
Quincy - Cleveland Preston Maddox, 79, died unexpectedly Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born December 9, 1940 in Tallahassee, FL to the late Sanford and Rosalee Maddox. He was the youngest of seven children.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Nettie G. Maddox; five children, Cleveland Preston Maddox Jr. (Trevor), Taro Monique Maddox, Alisha Prestina Quinones (Manny), Toya Felisha Grier (Malcolm) and Jasmin Maddox; two step children, Detric Holton (Elgin) and William Watkins, Jr.; three sisters, Ritchie Long (Marcellus), Helen Williams (Jimmy) and Ola Bell Holiday; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 11 AM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 12 (Noon) to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. Due to the Coroavirus services are private.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 14, 2020