Clifford B. Davis
Jacksonville - Clifford B. Davis, 49, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, August 2, 2019 at Macedonia P.B. Church with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6 to 7 P.M. at Macedonia P.B. Church.
A native of Tallahassee, FL. he resided in Jacksonville, FL for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving daughter, Brandi Jones; one granddaughter, Brailyn Jones; four sisters, Loadie Allen, Cynthia Moore, Letitia Davis and Shakenia Smith; two brothers, John Davis and Anthony Anderson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019