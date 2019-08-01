Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macedonia P.B. Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford B. Davis


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford B. Davis Obituary
Clifford B. Davis

Jacksonville - Clifford B. Davis, 49, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, August 2, 2019 at Macedonia P.B. Church with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6 to 7 P.M. at Macedonia P.B. Church.

A native of Tallahassee, FL. he resided in Jacksonville, FL for many years.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving daughter, Brandi Jones; one granddaughter, Brailyn Jones; four sisters, Loadie Allen, Cynthia Moore, Letitia Davis and Shakenia Smith; two brothers, John Davis and Anthony Anderson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now