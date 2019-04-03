|
Clinton Huxley Coulter, Jr.
- - Clinton Huxley Coulter, Jr.'s adventures on this earth came to a close as his spirit peacefully passed on March 29, 2019, at the age of 78.
Clinton was born and raised in Tallahassee, graduating from Leon High in 1959. He was the youngest child of Sora Embry Coulter and Clinton Huxley Coulter. He attended undergraduate school at the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill) and received his juris doctorate from the University of Florida. He was a member of Delta Psi (St. Anthony Hall) social fraternity, UNC's Men's Glee Club, Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity and the John Marshall Bar Association. Between college and law school he traveled to Australia where he worked on a sheep property for six months and rode around that country on his motorcycle.
As an attorney he clerked for Judge Donald K. Carroll at the First District Court of Appeal, was General Counsel for Secretary of State Richard "Dick" Stone, and was an assistant general counsel for several Florida state agencies. While in private practice (Duvall and Coulter) he took one case to the United States Supreme Court. After retiring from legal work, he enjoyed briefly being a rural mail carrier with the US Postal Service. Clinton's interests included travel, especially U.S., Canada and Scotland; writing poetry, canoeing, camping, classical music; as well as do-it-yourself home projects and yard work. Clinton rarely missed a Carolina basketball game or a Gator football game.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Melinda, two sons, Huxley (Brevard, North Carolina) and Jonathan (Raleigh, North Carolina), sister Charis Powell (Gulf Breeze) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as great nieces and nephews, and one great-great niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sora Ann Coulter Gross (Fairfax, VA).
The date for a celebration of his life has not been determined.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019