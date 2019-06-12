|
|
Clyde Carl Sumner, Jr.
Tallahassee - Clyde Carl Sumner, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at Big Bend Hospice House on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 89. Carl was born in Vilas, Florida, to Clyde Carl Sumner, Sr. and Hattie Esther Thompson Sumner. He was the fifth of nine children. Carl, Junior as known to many, was a humble man who loved his family and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time in the woods enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. Carl was known to be a generous man who enjoyed helping others. He served in the United States Navy and achieved the rank of Radioman Second class during the Korean War aboard the USS Orange County, an LST transport ship. He then graduated from the College of Business Administration at Florida State University and retired from a career with the State of Florida. Carl was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife, Betty Joan, his brother, Amos Sumner, and two sons Randall Sumner and Mark Sumner. Carl is survived by five brothers and two sisters: Edmund Sumner, Lewis Sumner, Margaret Wells, Myrle Jones, Bill Sumner (Henrietta), Alvin Sumner (Pat) and Sterling Sumner (Diane). He is also survived by one son, Terry Sumner (Nancy), daughter Monty McCullough (Howard), daughter-in-law Lori Sumner, five grandsons, Brian McCullough, Jeremy McCullough, Kyle Sumner, Ian McCullough, and Justin Sumner, three granddaughters, Kate Jones, Emily Zuniga and Amy Sumner, five great grandchildren, and a devoted friend, Sheila Zapp. Carl will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 15816 NE Moore St., Hosford, FL 32334. Interment will follow at Lake Mystic Baptist Church at 15292 NW County Road 12, Bristol, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Big Bend Hospice House, Tallahassee, FL.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Florida, (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 12, 2019