BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Comforter Episcopal Church of Tallahassee
1950 - 2019
Clyde Derick St. Clair Daniel Obituary
Tallahassee - Clyde "Derick" Daniel died on July 19, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1950 in Guyana, South America and later became a U.S. citizen.

Derick is preceded by his mother, Lucille Daniel; his sister, Evelyn Douglas; and his father, Edgar H. Daniel. He is survived by his brother; sister; wife; their seven children; 11 grandchildren; 6 nieces; 3 nephews; 3 great-nieces; and 5 great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church of Tallahassee on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow prior to interment at Southside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Big Bend Hospice or LLS.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 28, 2019
