Clyde Pender Hicks
Tallahassee - Clyde P. Hicks of Tallahassee passed away on February 7, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM EST. Burial will be held at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenwood, FL. at 3:00 PM EST. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020