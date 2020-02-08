Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery
Greenwood, FL
Resources
1937 - 2020
Clyde Pender Hicks Obituary
Clyde Pender Hicks

Tallahassee - Clyde P. Hicks of Tallahassee passed away on February 7, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM EST. Burial will be held at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenwood, FL. at 3:00 PM EST. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
