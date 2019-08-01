|
Clyde Ware Sr.
Tallahassee - Clyde Ware Sr. 76, died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Old West Fl Enrichment Center with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Survivors include his loving wife, Leola Ware; two sons, Clyde Ware Jr. and Lorenza Ware (Mary); one daughter, Tasharra Ware; three brothers, Alfonsa Holloway, Juliou Taft Ware (Freda) and Sullivan Williams; one sister, Linda Nall; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019