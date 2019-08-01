Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Old West Fl Enrichment Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Ware Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Ware Sr. Obituary
Clyde Ware Sr.

Tallahassee - Clyde Ware Sr. 76, died Monday, July 29, 2019.

Funeral service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Old West Fl Enrichment Center with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Survivors include his loving wife, Leola Ware; two sons, Clyde Ware Jr. and Lorenza Ware (Mary); one daughter, Tasharra Ware; three brothers, Alfonsa Holloway, Juliou Taft Ware (Freda) and Sullivan Williams; one sister, Linda Nall; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now