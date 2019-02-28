|
|
Cobi D. Mathis
Tallahassee, FL - Cobi Dewayne Mathis, 17, tragically passed on Monday, February 25, 2019. Services are 2:30 p.m. SUNDAY at New Mt. Zion AME Church, with burial in St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery, Centerville Rd. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. SATURDAY at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cobi attended Godby High and was an avid basketball fan, enjoying all facets of the game. His love and memory will be cherished forever by his mother, Varshawndyna Pleas; father, Erick Mathis; stepfather, Adam Cromer; brothers, Adam, Ayden and Chayce Cromer; step-grandmother, Mrs. Teresa Hill; several loving aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
