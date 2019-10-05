|
Wendell Ridlehoover
Tallahassee - 1931 - 2019
Wendell passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on October 6, 1931 in Donaldsonville, GA.
Wendell served in the US Army during the Korean War and returned to attend the University of Georgia and Troy State Teachers College. During Wendell's tenure as Head Baseball Coach at Winder-Barrow High School his team won the 1960 Class A State Baseball Championship.
In the mid-1960's Wendell was the owner/operator of Ridlehoover's Hamburgers in Quincy, FL. On a shoestring budget "he'd sell a chicken then go buy the next one" yet always greeted with a smile and a joke. The family relocated to Tallahassee, FL where Wendell started his career at the Department of Education.
Wendell loved golfing, fishing and his Georgia Bulldogs. He was quick to provide coaching wisdom and insight on gamedays. The "Ridlehoover" group were regulars every weekend at Seminole Golf Course. He had a huge heart, never met a stranger and always said "be thankful for what you have".
He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Wilson), children: Margaux Ridlehoover, Van Ridlehoover (grandchildren Rochelle and Cory) and Lisa Ridlehoover. His sister Marie Spooner, two nephews Charles and Leonard (Skip) Spooner and niece Pat Shoemaker.
Wendell was preceded in death by his daughter Erika (Birosak).
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Wendell Friday, October 11th from 4-7 at The Retreat at Bradley's Pond located at 9002 Bradley Road in Tallahassee, FL. This will be a casual gathering to celebrate Wendell's life; to share our love for him and his love for us. There will be a graveside service on November 1st at 11am at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his honor to the Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019