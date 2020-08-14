1/1
Coleman M. Allen
1941 - 2020
Coleman M. Allen

Tallahassee - Coleman McCray Allen, 79, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A son of the late Lucious and Mildred Inez Hardwick Allen, he was born in Bear Creek, Florida on January 16, 1941, but was raised in Apalachicola. Also preceding him in death are his siblings, Frances Tew and Leroy Allen.

He was a faithful member of Generations Church, was a manager at a dry cleaners, enjoyed fishing, was an avid follower of Florida State athletics and was a devoted and loving family man.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jennie Norris Allen; daughters, Malinda Allen, Cynthia Allen and Donna Moore (husband, Darrell); grandsons, Steven McCray Bryan (fiancé, Haley Barber) and Dylan Allen; siblings, Harley Allen, Thelma Creamer, Allene Kent and Johnny Allen (wife, Roxie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Generations Church, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In keeping with ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Generations Church. The online guestbook is at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Generations Church
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
