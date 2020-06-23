Colonel (Retired) Mark Griffard
Tallahassee - Colonel (Retired) Mark Griffard died June 18th, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida, at the age of 71. He is survived by his two daughters, Jeannie and Laura, their mother Mary, three grand-daughters, Norah, Lilah, and Luci, his brother David, and his beloved long-time girlfriend, Susan. Mark retired after 30 years, 7 months, and 24 days in the U.S. Army after a long and successful career as a decorated Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer, where he travelled the world.
Mark lived in Tallahassee, Florida, with his two dogs, where he loved cooking vegan, fostering dogs, spending time with Susan, and was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Mark had a thirst for knowledge that was never-ending, always striving for more, loved woodworking, culinary adventures, gardening, the theatre, and a life dedicated to serving others.
Colonel Griffard's funeral will be on June 25th, 2020 at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee. Burial will follow at 12 noon at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.