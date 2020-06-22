Colonel Robert L. Doherty
1937 - 2020
Colonel Robert L. Doherty, 82, USA (retired), Esq./ CPA, passed away on June 20, 2020 from the long-term effects of multiple myeloma. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Anneliese. Anneliese and Robert moved to Tallahassee from his home state of Illinois in June of 1996. Other survivors are their children, Paul A. Doherty II and Brigitte Doherty, of Haddam, Connecticut and Chicago, Illinois, respectively, and Paul's children, Riley and Paul III. Robert was a four- time summa cum laude graduate of FSU and a retired adjunct professor of business law and international business from FSU's College of Business.

Prior to moving to Tallahassee and teaching at FSU, Robert was a career, active-duty Army officer, most notably serving in Vietnam, as a tenured professor at The United States Military Academy at West Point, and as Army Attache and member of the U.S. Diplomatic Corps to Estonia and Finland.

Robert loved nature, animals, languages, classical music, food, his friends, teaching, travelling, and so much more; Robert loved life! He was not scared of death, and firmly believed that there was something else yet to come.

A memorial service will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home at 1737 Riggins Road on Wednesday, June 24, at 1:00 PM. Interment at a veteran's cemetery will take place at a later date.

No flowers, please. In lieu thereof, send a donation to Leon County Sheriff's Office, ATTN: Animal Control at (850)606-5400, or to a favorite animal shelter of your choosing.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
8508778191
