Colonel Zack H. Shelley, Jr.
Tallahassee - On Sunday, October 25th, Zack Shelley, Jr. peacefully passed away in Tallahassee. He was born on February 15th, 1936 in Tallahassee. Zack was the son of Zack Henry Shelley, Sr. and Nita Smith Shelley.
Zack Jr. attended Leon High School were he graduated in 1954. At Leon, he was captain of the 1953/1954 track team where he was all-state in track his senior year winning the Northeast Conference 100 and 200 yard dash and anchored the winning 880 yard relay. Zack was the president of the Letterman Club, lettered twice in track, served as the manager of the football team and was selected as the senior student with the best personality. Following Leon H.S., he attended the University of Florida (UF) on a track scholarship. While at UF he pledged and became a member of the SAE fraternity. After sustaining a track injury his sophomore year at UF, he transferred to Florida State University (FSU). At FSU, he worked as the one of the Seminole team football managers under the late Tom Nugent. He went on to be an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies at the University of Arkansas and get his Masters Degree in Public Administration from Auburn University in 1977. Zack met Susan Petree, his wife of 63 years at Leon High School. They graduated together in 1954 and married in 1957. They would both go on to attend FSU with Zack graduating in 1958.
After graduating from FSU, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States (US) Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base. He received his Professional Military Education from the US Department of Defense, Air War College in 1977. Zack's Air Force career took him to many states and countries with three overseas assignments including two tours in the Vietnam War where he served with the US Civil Operations Rural Development Support team with the US Air Force and Vietnamese. He retired a Full Colonel after 21 years of service with the US Air Force. His last five years he represented the US Air Force working at the Pentagon in the congressional liaison field. His Legion of Merit included: The Meritorious Service Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Following his US Air Force retirement, Zack joined the office of Congressman C.W. Bill Young, R-FL, in the US House of Representatives as an associate staff member on the appropriations committee. In 1983, he left congress to be the Public Relations Director for the General Electric (GE) Corporation in their Aerospace and Aircraft Engineering business. After GE, he went to work for Lockheed Martin as a executive and retired in 1995. He went on to work for Lockheed Martin for another 10 years as a consultant. His actions were instrumental in bringing a large-scale Lockheed Martin defense business to Clearwater, FL. He also consulted with STS International for several years bringing in Army and Homeland Security business to the state of Florida. His military background and experience were instrumental in the development, funding and roll-out of the US Air Force's F-22 Raptor Advanced Tactical Fighter Jet and the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter Jet.
Zack was a member of the Florida State Alumni Association, Nugent Boys, Capital City Country Club, Cotillion Club, Exchange Club, Golden Eagle County Club, Seminole Boosters Club, University Center Club and the Varsity Club.
He is survived by his dear wife, Susan Shelley of Tallhassee, sister Cindy Whitney and her husband Bill Whitney of Denver, Colorado; children Susan Godwin and her husband John Patrick Godwin of Great Falls, Montana, Steven Shelley of Tallahassee, FL and Zack Shelley, IV and his wife Tara Shelley of Mansfield, TX; grandchildren Justin Godwin, Lindsey Godwin, Dorian Shelley and his wife Brandy Shelley, and Caitlin Shelley; great grandchildren Tucker Shelley and Emmy Shelley; nieces Marsha Whitney, Monica-Presley and nephew Jeff Whitney; First Cousin Lynn Bannister and her husband Michael Bannister; and brother-in-law Joseph Chambers. Zack is preceded in death by his two precious sons, Zack Henry Shelley, III and Michael Thomas Shelley.
The family will have a memorial graveside service with military honors at Roselawn Cemetery on Thursday, November 12th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.