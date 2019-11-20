|
|
Connie B. Williams
Connie B. Williams, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 17th after a long battle with cancer. She was an elegant and caring woman, who was very well-loved by her family, friends and former co-workers at FBMC. She leaves behind a beautiful and tight-knit family who were with her right up until her final breath. She is survived by her brother Nathaniel Van Butler, her son Harold Williams, Jr., her daughter Heidi Otway, her "favorite son-in-law" Richard Otway, and her beloved grandchildren, Raven, Haley, Justice, Daijah, and Bryce.
Connie was born in Miami and graduated from Miami Northwestern High School. She worked in luxury retail stores and later moved to Tallahassee to be closer to her children and grandchildren. At FBMC, Connie was one of the most loved employees and the company's Community Service Award is named after her. She also served those in need as an active member of A.L.A.R.M. Ministries and the Hadassah #458 International Order of Eastern Star. She traveled frequently and enjoyed a full life. To honor her, please make a donation in her name to the or the A.L.A.R.M Ministries Food Pantry.
James Sircy is honored to assist the family with the arrangements and the family is being cared for by Jackie Fulford.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019