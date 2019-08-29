|
|
Connie J. Schnaidt
Tallahassee - Connie J. Schnaidt, 75, of Tallahassee, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, while surrounded by her loving family.
A daughter of the late Haywood F. and Sarah Smith Brinson, she was born in Quincy, Florida on September 3, 1943. Also preceding her in death is a brother, Carroll Brinson and a sister, Patricia Gayle Brinson. After 35 years of faithful service, she retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture. She was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church, enjoyed shopping, traveling and going to the beach.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry R. Schnaidt; children, Tammy Wise (husband, Don) and Tim Jetton; grandchildren, Sarah Keith (husband, Matt) and Haylee Higgins; and sister, Judy Horton.
The funeral is 10:30 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends a half hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapel Hill Baptist Church building fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019