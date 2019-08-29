Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Chapel Hill Baptist Church
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Schnaidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie J. Schnaidt


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie J. Schnaidt Obituary
Connie J. Schnaidt

Tallahassee - Connie J. Schnaidt, 75, of Tallahassee, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, while surrounded by her loving family.

A daughter of the late Haywood F. and Sarah Smith Brinson, she was born in Quincy, Florida on September 3, 1943. Also preceding her in death is a brother, Carroll Brinson and a sister, Patricia Gayle Brinson. After 35 years of faithful service, she retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture. She was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church, enjoyed shopping, traveling and going to the beach.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry R. Schnaidt; children, Tammy Wise (husband, Don) and Tim Jetton; grandchildren, Sarah Keith (husband, Matt) and Haylee Higgins; and sister, Judy Horton.

The funeral is 10:30 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends a half hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapel Hill Baptist Church building fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now