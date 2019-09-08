|
|
Connie Jones Thompson
Tallahassee - Connie Jones Thompson, age 83, passed away on September 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Carrollton, Missouri on March 14, 1936 to parents Lyle and Virginia Jones. Connie called Jacksonville Beach her home until moving to Tallahassee to be with her family for the last three years of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Zettle (Brian); granddaughters Morgan and Emily Zettle; nephew Brad Nelson. She is predeceased by her parents, Lyle and Virginia Jones; her sister, Becky Nelson; her brother, Jack Jones; her nephew Jack Nelson, and her son, Bryan Thompson.
Connie spent her life instilling a love of learning in many students during her career as a teacher. She was the director of the Community Presbyterian Preschool. She taught 15 + years at Englewood Elementary. Although she sacrificed much of her time teaching, Connie had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, and sharing meals and holidays with her friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family is requesting donations be made to the Big Bend Hospice.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019