Conoley McCall "Connie" Alford
Tallahassee - Conoley McCall Alford ("Connie") died peacefully on May 18, 2019 at the age of ninety-two. She was the daughter of George Emmet and Mae Conoley McCall of Sanford, Florida, and was predeceased by her husband of sixty-six years, James Maxwell Alford.
She is survived by three sons: James Maxwell Alford, Jr. (wife Kathy Hunt Alford), John McCall Alford (wife Elizabeth Duggan Alford), and George Edward Alford (wife Jill Davis Alford), all of Tallahassee. She is also survived by two daughters: Susan Alford Hensley, of Tallahassee and Patricia Alford Traxler (husband William Byrd Traxler, Jr.) of Greenville, South Carolina, as well as her treasured grandchildren: James Maxwell Alford, III, William Byrd Traxler III, James McCall Traxler, Elizabeth Alford Chapo (husband Jonathan Chapo), Mary Alford Powell (husband Chase Powell), Maxwell McCall Alford and Emma Conoley Alford. She is also survived by sister-in-law Wanda Holland Alford.
Connie was born in Sanford, Florida, and moved to Tallahassee at the age of fourteen. She was May Queen at Leon High School in 1944 and earned her BA in English from Florida State University where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She worked as a House legislative clerk editing bills during legislative sessions and was an active church and community volunteer. She was a charter member of Faith Presbyterian Church and was affiliated with First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, NC. She was a charter member of the Junior League of Tallahassee and Babies Breath Garden Circle and also served as a docent at the Governor's Mansion.
Her greatest joy was her family to whom she dedicated her life. Her friends, children and grandchildren will remember her as a beautiful lady of faith, generosity, grace and great fun. She loved wholeheartedly and was well loved in return. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to Faith Presbyterian church, 2200 N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL. 32303 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
A service to honor her memory will be held for family members at a future date.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Alford family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 22, 2019