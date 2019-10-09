|
|
Contina Baker
Brundidge, AL - Contina L. Baker, 43, passed in automobile accident in Troy, AL on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Hill P.B. Church, Tallahassee, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, "Tina" was a 1994 Cairo High School graduate. She was employed by McDonald's in Troy. Survivors include her children: Fontavius Ling, Leopold Thompson, KaRoya, RaNiya and Alex McCray and ZyRiah Smith; mother, Maggie M. Sims; two grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019