Conway Brock, Jr.
Tallahassee - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, Conway Brock, Junior passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Conway was born on November 8, 1938 in Lake City, Florida. Conway lived an active and involved life professionally and personally. After his graduation from the University of Florida, Conway served in the National Guard Army. Conway's long and distinguished career as financial advisor culminated in the role of Vice President for Morgan Stanley.
He served the community in a variety of ways including as an Eagle Scout, a member of Kappa Alpha Order, a Shriner, SERTOMA, Toastmasters, and the Conservative Club. Conway was an avid tennis player and played in the U.S. Open for his division. Conway was also a political guru, advocate, and aficionado. He also enjoyed playing poker on Friday nights with friends and Uno Attack with his family.
Conway is survived by his wife of 48 years Rickeyanne; children Bradley (Robyn) and Debra; and one grandson Jackson. Conway is predeceased in death by his parents Newell Brackin Brock and Conway Brock senior; sister, Sue Brock Smith and brother-in-law John Smith.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 17 at 11 am at First Baptist Church in Tallahassee with the reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Brock family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020