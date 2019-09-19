|
|
Cora Brown Williams
Quincy - Ms. Cora Brown Williams, 87 years of age Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Quincy, Florida. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Hozie Williams, Quincy, FL, two sisters, Bernice Collins, Quincy, FL, Marjorie Griffin, Miami, FL and 2 grands; 4 great grands; 2 great-great grands. Visitation will be from 3 pm - 7 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church, Quincy, Florida with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Williams family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019