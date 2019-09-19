Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Brown Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora Brown Williams Obituary
Cora Brown Williams

Quincy - Ms. Cora Brown Williams, 87 years of age Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Quincy, Florida. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Hozie Williams, Quincy, FL, two sisters, Bernice Collins, Quincy, FL, Marjorie Griffin, Miami, FL and 2 grands; 4 great grands; 2 great-great grands. Visitation will be from 3 pm - 7 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church, Quincy, Florida with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Williams family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now