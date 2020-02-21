Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Cora Jean Rice


1931 - 2020
Cora Jean Rice

Tallahassee - Cora Jean Martin Rice, went to heaven February 18, 2020, but she will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Jean was born on February 26, 1931, in Dothan, Alabama. She was a talented bookkeeper and worked for Jack Hartsfield at his CPA firm in Tallahassee for over 30 years. Jean is survived by her three sons: H. Martin (Marty) and his wife Jasmina; Brady and his wife Karen; and Timothy and his wife Sandra. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 27, at Evangel Church, 2300 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, Florida with visitation at 10:00am and the service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimerproject.org. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
