Cora L. Henry
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Cora Laster Henry, 93, of Monticello's West Lake Community passed at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 22, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Ford Chapel Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Monticello. A native of Ft. Myers, Mrs. Henry had taught Elementary Education for over 40 years in Jefferson County Schools. She was a FAMU graduate and a church mother at Junious Hill M.B. Church. Cherishing precious memories are her sons: Peter (Deborah), Marvin (Elouise), Carl (Priscilla) and Arnold Henry; daughter, Arlis (Elmer) Henry; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters: Vira Wells and Nora Odum. Mrs. Henry's husband, Peter, preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 26 to May 28, 2020