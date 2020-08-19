1/1
Cora Linda Shepard
1948 - 2020
Cora Linda Shepard

Tallahassee - Cora Linda "Lynn" Shepard, 71 , departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life, will be 11 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel.

Leaving to cherish her precious memories are her loving Husband, C. D. Shepard Jr.; her mother, Rosa L. Williams; son, Greg Shepard; daughter, Leslie Shepard Young; brothers, Walter Davis and Johnny Thomas; sister, Judy Way; four granddaughters, Tierra Young, Cierra Young, LaTrice Young and Lynnice Young; and a host of relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
