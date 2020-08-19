Cora Linda Shepard
Tallahassee - Cora Linda "Lynn" Shepard, 71 , departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life, will be 11 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel.
Leaving to cherish her precious memories are her loving Husband, C. D. Shepard Jr.; her mother, Rosa L. Williams; son, Greg Shepard; daughter, Leslie Shepard Young; brothers, Walter Davis and Johnny Thomas; sister, Judy Way; four granddaughters, Tierra Young, Cierra Young, LaTrice Young and Lynnice Young; and a host of relatives and friends.