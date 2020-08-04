1/1
Cordarius Johnson
Tallahassee - Cordarius Michael Tyrone "Popeye" Johnson, 20, transitioned Sat. July 25 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sun. Aug. 9 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Sat. Aug. 8. He leaves to mourn his untimely passing his mother: Charra Stokes; father: Corty Johnson; siblings: Cortilya Johnson, Meldaisha Moore, Ekyreon Barnhart; grand parents: Angela Williams, Phyllis Johnson, Charles Stokes, Jeffery Diggs, Michael Thompson; great grand parents: Juanita & George Williams; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Johnson Family.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
AUG
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
