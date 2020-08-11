Corene Thompson
Tallahassee, FL - Corene Jackson Thompson, 91, of Tallahassee transitioned on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Friday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Connie Thompson; granddaughter, Trinity Davis; and grandson, Christopher Davis. She was predeceased by her brother, Willie Jackson; daughter, Sandra Thompson; son, Edward Jackson and husband, Charles Thompson.