Services
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke P.B. Church
Midway, FL
View Map
Tallahassee - Corine Griffin Macon, 83, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke P.B. Church, with burial in St. John Cemetery, both in Midway. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Midway Mrs. Macon was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing and cooking. She was a member of a St. Luke and worked with the Youth Ministry. Survivors include her daughters: Thwanda Robinson Macon, Emma Lawson and Carolyn (Jerome) Green; son; Rev. Henry (Roshunda) Macon, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles and Joseph Griffin and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
