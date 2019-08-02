Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Corine Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corine Powell Cain


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corine Powell Cain Obituary
Corine Powell Cain

Monticello, formerly of Tallahassee - While surrounded by her loving family, Corine Powell Cain, 89, of Monticello, formerly of Tallahassee, peacefully passed away and met her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

A daughter of the late Carl Eugene and Suzan Viola Thompson Powell, she was born in Coward, South Carolina on November 4, 1929. She retired as a deli manager at Winn-Dixie after many faithful years of service. She was a faithful member at Heritage Assembly of God and in her later years attended Faith Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents is her husband of 31 years, Roy C. Cain; sons; Mack Thigpen and Nicky Thigpen; stepson, Rev. Jack Cain; grandson, Stephen Randall Cain; and granddaughter, Mary Dawn Thigpen.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn Thigpen Cain and Carole Thigpen McMullen (husband, Darrell); stepchildren, Roy Cain, Mark Cain and Ronnie Cain; grandchildren, Sonny Thigpen, Nick Cain, Andy Cain, Kristi Graver, Pam Burdette, Denis Cain, Eddie Cain, Barry Cain, Kevin Cain, Wayne Cain, Chris McMullen and Heath McMullen; 24 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Annie Lou Jones and Maxwell Powell.

Visitation is from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now