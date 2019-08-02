|
Corine Powell Cain
Monticello, formerly of Tallahassee - While surrounded by her loving family, Corine Powell Cain, 89, of Monticello, formerly of Tallahassee, peacefully passed away and met her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
A daughter of the late Carl Eugene and Suzan Viola Thompson Powell, she was born in Coward, South Carolina on November 4, 1929. She retired as a deli manager at Winn-Dixie after many faithful years of service. She was a faithful member at Heritage Assembly of God and in her later years attended Faith Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents is her husband of 31 years, Roy C. Cain; sons; Mack Thigpen and Nicky Thigpen; stepson, Rev. Jack Cain; grandson, Stephen Randall Cain; and granddaughter, Mary Dawn Thigpen.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn Thigpen Cain and Carole Thigpen McMullen (husband, Darrell); stepchildren, Roy Cain, Mark Cain and Ronnie Cain; grandchildren, Sonny Thigpen, Nick Cain, Andy Cain, Kristi Graver, Pam Burdette, Denis Cain, Eddie Cain, Barry Cain, Kevin Cain, Wayne Cain, Chris McMullen and Heath McMullen; 24 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Annie Lou Jones and Maxwell Powell.
Visitation is from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019