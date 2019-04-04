|
|
Cornelia Mae Washington
Tallahassee, FL - Mother Cornelia Mae Washington, 100, finished her earthly course following a long, blessed life on Monday, March 25, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John M.B. Church, Keith Street. Burial will follow in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A longtime member of St. John, she was Choir #1 President, a Sunday School teacher, Deaconess and Missionary Society member. A member of the Order of Eastern Star, a court was named in her honor. Having been a Avon representative for over 50 years, she was lovingly known as "the Avon Lady". Her love and legacy lives on in the hearts of her sons, Otis (Elsie "Dean") Dixon, Jr. and Charles Dixon; brother, Rev. Enoch Roberts; grandson, Rev. Otis (Tawanna) Dixon III; great grandchildren, Timothy & Taliyah Dixon, Kelvin Knox & Tierra Smith; great-great grandson, Jayden Knox and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019