Costello BrownTallahassee, FL - Costello Brown, 81, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. A Cuthbert, GA native, Mr. Brown came to Tallahassee from Miami where he had been a quality control shipping specialist for a gun distributorship. Survivors include his wife, Doris Jones Brown; son, Keith Brown; daughter, Chineatha Walker; step sons: Edward, Michael and Tranard Jackson; step daughters: Sherry (Fred) Myers, Marviet Bowman and Stephanie Moorhead; several grand step grandchildren and a brother, Richard Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.