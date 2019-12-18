Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Restoration Place
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Place
Tallahassee, FL
Resources
Courtney Heather Powell Spear


1978 - 2019
Courtney Heather Powell Spear Obituary
Courtney Heather Powell Spear

Jacksonville Beach - Courtney Heather Powell Spear, 41, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville Beach.

A daughter of George Powell and Carolyn Porch Renshaw, she was born in Winter Garden, Florida on April 28, 1978. She was employed as a sales director with RPS Metal Roofing and has attained her Florida Real Estate License in May 2018.

Courtney attended the Church of Eleven22 in Jacksonville and enjoyed outdoor activities; playing on numerous kickball teams, corn hole tournaments and flag football games with her countless friends. Her family describes her as a social butterfly, making friends with anyone she came in contact with.

She will be missed by her daughter, Lacy Tyler Powell; parents, Carolyn and Gary Renshaw; sisters, Kristin P. Oglesby (husband, Chris) and Dawn Temple (husband, Tim); nieces, Heather Temple, Lauren Oglesby and Melanie Oglesby; nephew, Jackson Oglesby; father, George Powell; as well as numerous friends.

Visitation for family and friends is from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home and also from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Restoration Place Tallahassee. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at Restoration Place. Immediately following the service, please join the family for a Celebration of Life at the Salty Dawg Pub and Deli located at 3813 North Monroe Street in the Lake Jackson Trading Post. Lunch will be served.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Courtney's memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
