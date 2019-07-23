Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Harris Obituary
Craig Harris

Quincy - Mr. Craig Harris, 56 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, father, Jerry Harris, Sr., Quincy, FL, mother, Mary R. Harris, both of Quincy, FL, 1 one son, Craig Demonte Murphy Harris, Orlanda, FL, six brothers, Marcus Harris, Ricky Harris, Timothy Harris, Jerry Harris, Darryl Harris (Betty), Marki Harris, all of Quincy, FL, three sisters, Geraldine Harris, Tallahassee, FL, Brenda Harris, Midway, FL, Lin Harris, Jacksonville, FL A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 25,2019 at Williams Funeral Chapel, Quincy, FL with burial at Greenshade Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the HARRIS family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now