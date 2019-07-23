|
Craig Harris
Quincy - Mr. Craig Harris, 56 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, father, Jerry Harris, Sr., Quincy, FL, mother, Mary R. Harris, both of Quincy, FL, 1 one son, Craig Demonte Murphy Harris, Orlanda, FL, six brothers, Marcus Harris, Ricky Harris, Timothy Harris, Jerry Harris, Darryl Harris (Betty), Marki Harris, all of Quincy, FL, three sisters, Geraldine Harris, Tallahassee, FL, Brenda Harris, Midway, FL, Lin Harris, Jacksonville, FL A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 25,2019 at Williams Funeral Chapel, Quincy, FL with burial at Greenshade Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the HARRIS family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 23, 2019