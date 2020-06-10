Cristal Gail Battles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cristal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cristal Gail Battles

Panama City - Cristal Gail Battles, 37, a childcare provider transitioned Fri. Jun. 5 in Panama City. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Jun. 13 at Greater Faith FBC with burial in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Jun. 12 at the church. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals, (850) 576-5144 is assisting the Battles family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Greater Faith FBC
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater Faith FBC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved