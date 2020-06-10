Cristal Gail Battles
Panama City - Cristal Gail Battles, 37, a childcare provider transitioned Fri. Jun. 5 in Panama City. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Jun. 13 at Greater Faith FBC with burial in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Jun. 12 at the church. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals, (850) 576-5144 is assisting the Battles family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.