Cumire Campbell Thornton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cumire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cumire Campbell Thornton

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Cumire Campbell Thornton, 97, of Tallahassee went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday (tomorrow) at Meridian Woods Church of Christ, 2870 N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday (today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Thornton was the widow of Fred Douglas Thornton. She was a devoted homemaker who mastered sewing, canning, cooking, gardening and upholstering. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Her love will live forever in the hearts of her sons: Melvin D. Thornton, Harold E. (Pam) Thornton and Jerome (Regina) Thornton; daughters: Frances Stanfield, Lorraine (Carnell) White and Phyllis (Johnny) Baker; 28 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Geraldine C. Belton and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Meridian Woods Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved