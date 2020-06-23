Cumire Campbell Thornton
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Cumire Campbell Thornton, 97, of Tallahassee went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday (tomorrow) at Meridian Woods Church of Christ, 2870 N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday (today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Thornton was the widow of Fred Douglas Thornton. She was a devoted homemaker who mastered sewing, canning, cooking, gardening and upholstering. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Her love will live forever in the hearts of her sons: Melvin D. Thornton, Harold E. (Pam) Thornton and Jerome (Regina) Thornton; daughters: Frances Stanfield, Lorraine (Carnell) White and Phyllis (Johnny) Baker; 28 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Geraldine C. Belton and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.