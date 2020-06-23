Cumire Thornton
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Cumire Campbell Thornton, 97, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Meridian Woods Church of Christ, 2870 N. Meridian Road. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Social distancing will be observed. A more detailed obituary notice will be in Thursday's Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Cumire Campbell Thornton, 97, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Meridian Woods Church of Christ, 2870 N. Meridian Road. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Social distancing will be observed. A more detailed obituary notice will be in Thursday's Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.