Curtis CambricGreenville, FL - Curtis Cambric, 83, of Greenville, FL passed on April 16, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. SUNDAY, June 14, in Young Reaper-Bellamy Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. A lifelong Greenville resident, Curtis was a member of Young Reaper M.B. Church and had worked in the farming industry. He is survived by his sister, Janie Cambric; brother, Willie James Cambric; favorite nephew, Timothy Bellamy, Jr.; sisters-in-law. Beverly Cambric and Juanita Cambric; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.