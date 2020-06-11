Curtis Cambric
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Cambric

Greenville, FL - Curtis Cambric, 83, of Greenville, FL passed on April 16, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. SUNDAY, June 14, in Young Reaper-Bellamy Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. A lifelong Greenville resident, Curtis was a member of Young Reaper M.B. Church and had worked in the farming industry. He is survived by his sister, Janie Cambric; brother, Willie James Cambric; favorite nephew, Timothy Bellamy, Jr.; sisters-in-law. Beverly Cambric and Juanita Cambric; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved