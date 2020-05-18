|
Curtis J. Stokes
Tallahassee - Curtis J. Stokes, 75, passed on to his eternal home with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Laurel, Mississippi on February 28, 1945. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Perkins Stokes, the love of his life, four daughters, Ann Marie Crosby (Charley), Debbie Lane (Patrick), Kim Quackenbush (Richard), and Tara Loucks (Don), grandchildren Matt Crosby (Kim), Taylor Crosby (April), John Demontmollin (Jerica) and Ric Demontmollin, Brittney Craig (Scott), Lacey Nelson (Reed), Cayelan Loucks, and several great grandchildren whom he adored.
Curtis enjoyed over 40 years in the plumbing trade and was considered highly skilled in his trade. Retiring in 2007, he and his wife Patsy worked tirelessly in their rental business. Together, they also traveled a great deal overseas which he especially enjoyed as he admired the amazing architecture and the natural beauty everywhere they went.
All who knew and loved him will remember him for his great sense of humor and joke and storytelling as well as his kind and generous spirit. He was also a consummate fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors.
His life left a deep and precious footprint for all of us to follow.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 18 to May 19, 2020