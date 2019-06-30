|
Curtis "Ray" L. Chatham
- - Curtis "Ray" L. Chatham age 82 passed away, June 28, 2019. He was born November 29, 1936 in Woodville, Florida to his father: Hurbert Leroy Chatham and his mother: Lois Graves Whittington. Ray was a 1954 graduate of Leon High School and he earned a business degree from Florida State University. He leaves behind to cherish their memories, his mother Lois Whittington and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his father: Leroy Chatham; brothers: Bobby, Robert Gwinnet and Jimmy Chatham. Graveside services only, will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:00 AM, at the Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a contribution to Big Bend Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida 32327. (850)- 926-4407 Please visit the online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralandcremationservices.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 30, 2019