Curtis L. Simmons, Jr.
Tallahassee - Curtis L. Simmons, Jr., born December 21, 1956, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after developing pneumonia.
Curt was an honest, caring, hardworking and funny man who will be greatly missed. Curt was a native of Tallahassee, attended Leon High School (Class of 1975), where he was President of the Marching Red Coat Band, a member of the Jazz Band and National Honor Society.
After high school, he attended Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, Georgia. He worked at Frontier Lumber Company and enjoyed building custom doors for many years at Capital City Lumber Company.
Curt learned how to hunt and fish from Pop and GranGran at an early age. He especially loved deer hunting in Walton County and Pompano fishing from the shore at Seagrove Beach. Curt was a lifetime member at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Curt was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis L. Simmons, Sr.; and is survived by his wife, Marcia Thomas-Simmons; mother, Gloria Parrish Simmons; sister, Cindy Simmons Frye (Charlie); nephew, Bert Fletcher, IV; brother, Lane Parrish Simmons (Donna); nephew, Brady Simmons (Maddy); niece, Cassidy Simmons; nephew, Drew Barefoot and family. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Pohlman (Dick); nephews, Scott, Todd, Jason and their families; brother-in-law, Hollis Thomas (Karen); and nephew, Hollis Frederick.
There will be a celebration of Curtis' life at a later date when we can all get together and share funny stories of the Curtie that was. I will always love him madly!
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020