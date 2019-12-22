|
|
Curtis Michael Oluwasanmi Crowther
Tallahassee - Curtis Michael Oluwasanmi Crowther, age 24, passed away on December 15, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. He was the favorite second-born son of Ralph and Vanessa Crowther and favorite brother of Devin Crowther. Curtis was a member of the Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Tallahassee, FL where his service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 10:10am. Burial will follow the service at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park - 700 Timberlane Road Tallahassee. To view the complete obituary please visit meadowwoodmemorialpark.com . The caring professionals of Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Homes are assisting the Crowther family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019