Services
MeadowWood Memorial Park
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee - Curtis Michael Oluwasanmi Crowther, age 24, passed away on December 15, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. He was the favorite second-born son of Ralph and Vanessa Crowther and favorite brother of Devin Crowther. Curtis was a member of the Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Tallahassee, FL where his service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 10:10am. Burial will follow the service at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park - 700 Timberlane Road Tallahassee. To view the complete obituary please visit meadowwoodmemorialpark.com . The caring professionals of Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Homes are assisting the Crowther family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019
