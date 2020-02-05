Services
Curtis Williams Obituary
Curtis Williams

Tallahassee - Curtis Kendall Williams, 63, of Tallahassee passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Karen S. Williams; three daughters, Kimberly Cato, Felicia Williams and Whitley Williams; four brothers, Wilson Williams Jr., Ronnie Williams, Eddie Williams and Timothy Williams; three sisters, Marquitta Williams, Karen Jones and Melody Smith; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
