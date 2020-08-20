1/1
Curtis Wilmur Williams
Curtis Wilmur Williams died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Curtis and Theresa L. Williams on July 9, 1935, the first son and third child. He graduated from Mathew W. Gilbert High School in 1954 and FAMU School of Pharmacy in 1960. He received the M.S. degree from the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy in 1969. Curtis began his career as a pharmacist at the Reyno Pharmacy in Jacksonville, Florida. He began his Veteran Administration career as a staff pharmacist in the OPC in Jacksonville. After transferring to St. Petersburg, Florida OPC, he received an intergovernmental loan to serve as a recruiter for the FAMU School of Pharmacy. He returned to the VA and became a pharmacy supervisor in Queens, N.Y. and subsequently the Assistant Chief in Philadelphia, PA. For over sixteen years, he served as Chief of Pharmacy Services at the New Orleans, LA. VAMC.
When he relocated to Tallahassee in 1997, he joined Greater Mount Zion P.B. Church where he served as a deacon and treasurer. Curtis was an avid photographer and enjoyed taking photos for family and friends. His passion was walking six miles six days a week on the bicycle trail near his home.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters, Joan and Theresa; one brother Harry.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 57 years, Mae Frances; sons: Curtis and Carl (Ursula); sisters: Sylvia W. Beacham and Angela Troutman; aunt, Robbie Williams; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Triplett; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Viewing will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.
Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Friday, August 21, 2020. Due to the Covid pandemic, the service is by invitation only. The services may be viewed on Facebook or Youtube at greatermtzionprimitivebaptistchurch beginning at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to the FAMU College of Pharmacy with Curtis W. Williams noted on the "for" line and mail to 1415 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Tallahassee, Florida 32307.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Deacon Williams was a very good soldier in God's army. He was very dedicated to Greater Mt Zion Church and will be greatly missed.
Kay Gaines
Friend
August 20, 2020
Carl and Ursula Williams from Bad Gandersheim, Germany

While we are deeply saddened by the loss of my father, we will always remember the times we shared together these past years, even though we have been living overseas. We were very happy that my father and mother could come to visit us in Germany and in Benin in 2014. For my father, it was a return after many years when he was stationed as a pharmacist at the VA hospital in Frankfurt. He enjoyed revisiting the places he had been to so many years before.

He appreciated his time in Benin as well. Instead of just reading about our life there, he was eager to experience it first hand. From being given a chicken as a thank-you gift to taking a 12-hour bus ride up north, he documented it all with many photographs. He told us afterwards, "Having seen with my own eyes, I better understand how your service benefits the community where you are working."

This commitment to service is something that I learned from my father as he demonstrated it to us throughout his life. His work ethic was seen by his continuing to volunteer at the FAMU pharmacy even during his retirement. His service to others was evident in all the photos he took of weddings.

We are grateful for his model of loving devotion to my mother and for teaching his sons integrity, responsibility and kindness to others. We are thankful that now, after years of hard work, he may enter into God's Rest.
"So then, there remains a Sabbath rest for the people of God, for whoever has entered God's rest has also rested from his works as God did from his." (Hebrews 4:9-10)
Carl and Ursula Williams
Son
