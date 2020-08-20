Curtis Wilmur Williams died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Curtis and Theresa L. Williams on July 9, 1935, the first son and third child. He graduated from Mathew W. Gilbert High School in 1954 and FAMU School of Pharmacy in 1960. He received the M.S. degree from the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy in 1969. Curtis began his career as a pharmacist at the Reyno Pharmacy in Jacksonville, Florida. He began his Veteran Administration career as a staff pharmacist in the OPC in Jacksonville. After transferring to St. Petersburg, Florida OPC, he received an intergovernmental loan to serve as a recruiter for the FAMU School of Pharmacy. He returned to the VA and became a pharmacy supervisor in Queens, N.Y. and subsequently the Assistant Chief in Philadelphia, PA. For over sixteen years, he served as Chief of Pharmacy Services at the New Orleans, LA. VAMC.
When he relocated to Tallahassee in 1997, he joined Greater Mount Zion P.B. Church where he served as a deacon and treasurer. Curtis was an avid photographer and enjoyed taking photos for family and friends. His passion was walking six miles six days a week on the bicycle trail near his home.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters, Joan and Theresa; one brother Harry.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 57 years, Mae Frances; sons: Curtis and Carl (Ursula); sisters: Sylvia W. Beacham and Angela Troutman; aunt, Robbie Williams; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Triplett; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Viewing will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.
Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Friday, August 21, 2020. Due to the Covid pandemic, the service is by invitation only. The services may be viewed on Facebook or Youtube at greatermtzionprimitivebaptistchurch beginning at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to the FAMU College of Pharmacy with Curtis W. Williams noted on the "for" line and mail to 1415 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Tallahassee, Florida 32307.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.