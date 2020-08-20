Carl and Ursula Williams from Bad Gandersheim, Germany



While we are deeply saddened by the loss of my father, we will always remember the times we shared together these past years, even though we have been living overseas. We were very happy that my father and mother could come to visit us in Germany and in Benin in 2014. For my father, it was a return after many years when he was stationed as a pharmacist at the VA hospital in Frankfurt. He enjoyed revisiting the places he had been to so many years before.



He appreciated his time in Benin as well. Instead of just reading about our life there, he was eager to experience it first hand. From being given a chicken as a thank-you gift to taking a 12-hour bus ride up north, he documented it all with many photographs. He told us afterwards, "Having seen with my own eyes, I better understand how your service benefits the community where you are working."



This commitment to service is something that I learned from my father as he demonstrated it to us throughout his life. His work ethic was seen by his continuing to volunteer at the FAMU pharmacy even during his retirement. His service to others was evident in all the photos he took of weddings.



We are grateful for his model of loving devotion to my mother and for teaching his sons integrity, responsibility and kindness to others. We are thankful that now, after years of hard work, he may enter into God's Rest.

"So then, there remains a Sabbath rest for the people of God, for whoever has entered God's rest has also rested from his works as God did from his." (Hebrews 4:9-10)

Carl and Ursula Williams

Son