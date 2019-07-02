Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Curtiss J. Johnson


1951 - 2019
Curtiss J. Johnson Obituary
Curtiss J Johnson

Tallahassee - Curtiss J. Johnson, 68, a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, passed away on June 30, 2019.

A son of the late Dennis H. and Ann Sessions Johnson, he was born in Tallahassee on May 28, 1951. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hayward Johnson. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a talented woodworker.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda Safier; sister, Brenda J. Guido; nephew, Michael Johnson; niece, Kimberly Johnson; great-nieces, Audrey and Hanna; great-nephew, Dustin; great-great-nephew, Mason; many cousins; a lifelong friend, Glen Hartsfield; as well as his fur-ever companion, Koda.

Visitation is at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Abbey Funeral Home, with a graveside to follow at 11:00 AM, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 2, 2019
