|
|
Cynthia C. Murphy
Tallahassee, FL - Cynthia Carole Murphy, 63, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Donaldsonville, GA, Cynthia graduated high school in Tallahassee. She attended FAMU, attaining an Accounting degree. She was a senior accountant, retiring from the FL Dept. of Financial Services. She was a devoted FAMU Rattler football fan and a member of Tabernacle. Survivors include her sons: Jamey Murphy and Robert Gilliam, Jr.; the loves of her life, her grandchildren: Jamiya, Jamey Jr., Azari, Lileayana, Ranisha, Jayce and Skylar; siblings: Tony Robinson, Willie (Alisa) and Calvin Murphy and Michelle (Roy) Stubbs; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019