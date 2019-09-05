Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia C. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia C. Murphy Obituary
Cynthia C. Murphy

Tallahassee, FL - Cynthia Carole Murphy, 63, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Donaldsonville, GA, Cynthia graduated high school in Tallahassee. She attended FAMU, attaining an Accounting degree. She was a senior accountant, retiring from the FL Dept. of Financial Services. She was a devoted FAMU Rattler football fan and a member of Tabernacle. Survivors include her sons: Jamey Murphy and Robert Gilliam, Jr.; the loves of her life, her grandchildren: Jamiya, Jamey Jr., Azari, Lileayana, Ranisha, Jayce and Skylar; siblings: Tony Robinson, Willie (Alisa) and Calvin Murphy and Michelle (Roy) Stubbs; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now