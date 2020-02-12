|
Cynthia "Cindy" Colvin
Tallahassee - Cindy Colvin died February 10, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. She was 64 years old. The youngest of three children, Cindy was born in Louisville, Ky and was a graduate of Bellarmine University. Arriving in Tallahassee in 1989, Cindy worked for Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association, earned an MA from FSU, and most recently conducted mental health assessments for Behavioral Health Solutions. A longtime volunteer for the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, she served as a special projects' coordinator, designing diocesan and parish mass publications, organizing events, such as the opening of St. John Paul II Catholic High School, initiating parish building renovations, and writing grants. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Harold and Etta Snider Colvin. She has two surviving siblings, Jerome Michael Colvin (Mary), and Kay Colvin-Guthrie (Danny), as well as nine nieces and nephews and three cats. The funeral Mass will be held at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM, followed by internment at Oakland Cemetery, concluding with and a reception in the Parish Hall of the Church. Donations may be made to the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More or St. Francis Wildlife Association of Quincy, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020