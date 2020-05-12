Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Ammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia R. Ammons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia R. Ammons Obituary
Cynthia R. Ammons

Tallahassee, FL - Cynthia Edwards Robinson Ammons, 61, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, May 4, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at St. Paul P.B. Church, Miccosukee. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. She was one of the founders of the Senior Citizens Day in Miccosukee and an avid fisherman. Survivors include her children: Lakeisha, Shamika and Theodore Robinson; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Emmanuel (Joann) Edwards, Lorenzo (Wanda) and Rodman (Erica) Parker, Daniel (Brenda) Catherman, Clarence (Tangie) McMoore, Gladys Harrison, Mattie (Lee) Edwards, Daisy (David) Gay, Marsha (William) Jones and Dollie Mae Holliman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -