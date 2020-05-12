|
Cynthia R. Ammons
Tallahassee, FL - Cynthia Edwards Robinson Ammons, 61, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, May 4, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at St. Paul P.B. Church, Miccosukee. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. She was one of the founders of the Senior Citizens Day in Miccosukee and an avid fisherman. Survivors include her children: Lakeisha, Shamika and Theodore Robinson; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Emmanuel (Joann) Edwards, Lorenzo (Wanda) and Rodman (Erica) Parker, Daniel (Brenda) Catherman, Clarence (Tangie) McMoore, Gladys Harrison, Mattie (Lee) Edwards, Daisy (David) Gay, Marsha (William) Jones and Dollie Mae Holliman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
