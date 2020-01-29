|
Panama City, FL - Mother Daisie Freeman Brown Harris, 98, of Panama City, FL went to be with her Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at University Ministries International, 2640 Old Bainbridge Road, with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Born in Midway, FL, Mother Harris was a devoted Christian whose ministry was to take care of the disenfranchised and less-privileged. She was a founding member of University Ministries International under the leadership of her son, Bishop Joseph L. Brown. Survivors include her children: Missionary Annie Rouse, Dr. Hosea (Katheryn) Brown, Minister Eara Simpson, Bishop Joseph L. Brown, Missionary Cynthia Wade, Elder Vera McNeil, Pastor Lundra Jefferson, Elder Clinton (Cynthia) Brown, First Lady Marvetta (Wales III) Nesbitt and Sylenthia (Lionel) Demeritt; brother, Arthur Freeman; 46 grand, 69 great-grand and !6 great-great grandchildren; and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020