Havana - Daisy Lee Peters Douglas, 82, transitioned Sun. Jun. 21 in Havana. Funeral service will be 1pm Sun. Jun. 28 at Precious Memories Chapel, with burial 11am Mon. Jun. 29 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:30pm-7pm Sat. Jun. 27 . She leaves to cherish her fond memories her children: Curtis Douglas (Gloria), Cynthia Hickman (Pastor Carter), Blanche Williams (Michael), Allen Douglas (Lisa), Capers Douglas, Jr., and Bridgett Chandler; siblings: Oliver Peters, William Peters, Sandra Battle (Eddie), Gloria Wilcoxson (Raymond); (20) grandchildren; (30) great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Douglas Family.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
JUN
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
JUN
29
Burial
11:00 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
