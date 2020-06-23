Daisy Lee Douglas
Havana - Daisy Lee Peters Douglas, 82, transitioned Sun. Jun. 21 in Havana. Funeral service will be 1pm Sun. Jun. 28 at Precious Memories Chapel, with burial 11am Mon. Jun. 29 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:30pm-7pm Sat. Jun. 27 . She leaves to cherish her fond memories her children: Curtis Douglas (Gloria), Cynthia Hickman (Pastor Carter), Blanche Williams (Michael), Allen Douglas (Lisa), Capers Douglas, Jr., and Bridgett Chandler; siblings: Oliver Peters, William Peters, Sandra Battle (Eddie), Gloria Wilcoxson (Raymond); (20) grandchildren; (30) great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Douglas Family.
Havana - Daisy Lee Peters Douglas, 82, transitioned Sun. Jun. 21 in Havana. Funeral service will be 1pm Sun. Jun. 28 at Precious Memories Chapel, with burial 11am Mon. Jun. 29 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:30pm-7pm Sat. Jun. 27 . She leaves to cherish her fond memories her children: Curtis Douglas (Gloria), Cynthia Hickman (Pastor Carter), Blanche Williams (Michael), Allen Douglas (Lisa), Capers Douglas, Jr., and Bridgett Chandler; siblings: Oliver Peters, William Peters, Sandra Battle (Eddie), Gloria Wilcoxson (Raymond); (20) grandchildren; (30) great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Douglas Family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.