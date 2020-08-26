Daisy Mae Green
Tallahassee - Daisy Mae Green, 88, transitioned Mon. Aug. 17 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 3pm Sat. Aug. 29 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Barrowhill Cemetery both in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Aug. 28. She leaves to cherish her loving memories one daughter: Malinda Jackson, one grandson: Devara Triplett, and six great-grandchildren: Amari Triplett, Maisha Triplett, Lakayla Smith, Malik Williams, Destinee Williams and Amoura Triplett; nieces: Wilma Tucker (Luther), Annette Walker, Dora Jackson and Rosemary Austin; nephews: Eddie Hill-Reshard, Marvin Hill, Robert Meeks (Valerie), Danny Austin and Zarah Hill Jr, a host great-nieces, great-nephews and friends