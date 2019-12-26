|
Dale Barnett
Tallahassee - On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, we lost one of the Good Guys. Dale George Barnett, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, died after waging an 18-month-long battle with cancer. He had just marked his 67th birthday on October 19 and was looking forward to a new life in retirement after working 25 years with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Dale was born in Honolulu, Hawai'i, the 3rd of 4 children to Robert and Jean Barnett, and their only son. Dale used to say that he didn't speak until he was about 10 years old; sisters Stella, Bobbie, and Patty wouldn't let him get a word in edgewise.
The Barnett family moved often as Robert was in the Army: California, Hawai'i, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Darmstadt, Germany. They ended up in Edgewood, Maryland, where all 4 Barnett kids attended Edgewood High School. Dale played soccer and tennis, developing great athletic skills and an infectious team spirit… both of those traits would be hallmarks of his life.
In 1985, Dale came to Tallahassee to visit his sisters Stella and Patty. He was here for a week, then returned to Baltimore, packed his stuff, and moved here to Florida's capital city. Dale often said that it was the best move he ever made. He started playing in the co-ed soccer league and the mixed-doubles tennis league. He played second base with his brother-in-law on the Mad Dog softball team. He was Uncle Dale to his nephew Max and his niece Leah. He enjoyed the slower pace of life and milder winters of North Florida. But the best was yet to come for Dale.
In 1987, he met the Love of his Life, Merle Rude. They were introduced to each other at a gathering of platonic friends called the "Single Mingle" group. These folks enjoyed each other's company, ate dinners together, put up a fence for one member, a deck for another. You could be in the club as long as you didn't start dating another member. Dale and Merle eventually got kicked out.
They started playing mixed-doubles tennis together. Merle said they decided they could build a good marriage based on how well they played together on the court. It wasn't just that they were a formidable team (several trophies grace their living room shelves); Dale was a fair and decent partner, always encouraging fellow players, especially women.
That sense of respect was also present on the soccer fields. Dale would never hesitate to pass the ball to the women on his co-ed teams. He was an encouraging, solid team player who was fun to play with.
Did Dale love golf? YES. Did he call the Seminole or Southwood courses and make a tee time for himself each week? NO. Instead, Dale organized the tee times of dozens of golfers each week. He didn't just play the game - he wanted to share the joy with lots of other golfers.
As a boy, Dale was always tinkering with clocks and cameras, taking them apart and putting them back together in working order. Those talents became the cornerstone of his eventual career as an IT Specialist for the Florida Department of Transportation. At his retirement party on September 27, his manager said: " Every individual in IT or in the Department that has ever had a technical issue worked on by Dale Barnett believes that he is Superman… whatever issues arise, Dale is calm, collected, and meticulous."
Dale had hoped to take the month of October off and play some golf, then go back to FDoT as a consultant, working 15 - 20 hours a week. When he asked about the proper form to use to submit his resume for the consulting position, he was told to just write "It's Dale" on a blank piece of paper. He is missed already at FDoT.
Dale's heart was filled with love every day for Merle. He was a devoted husband who loved his family and in turn was truly loved by everybody he met. But his heart also soared for their two grandkids, Savannah and Luke. He was over the moon when he and Merle found out they were going to be grandparents; he heaped such Big Love on them. He was their beloved Pap Pap and always will be. Dale was the grandparent who slept with the baby monitor nearby whenever they visited. He loved tracking Luke's baseball games and was proud to be present at Savannah's swim meets. He was hoping he could conquer cancer long enough to see them graduate from college.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Merle; sisters Bobbie Barnett and Patty Mitchell; brother-in-law Chuck Mitchell; son Carl Rude and his wife Erica; grandkids Savannah and Luke Rude; nephew Max Furjanic; niece Leah Estes; brother-from-another-mother Rick Rowland; Aunt Dianna Hattori; several cousins including Penney Madamba, Cheryl Medina, Susan Kahue, Tish Crowley, Elliott Markovitz, Murray Markovitz, Alan, Ronnie, and Eddie Hattori, and Jim and Cline Kahue.
In lieu of flowers, Dale's family asks that you consider making a donation to a local Tallahassee charity, such as Second Harvest of the Big Bend.
There will be a Celebration of Dale's Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 pm. It will be held at Culley's Funeral Home at 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.
We Love You, Dale!! We Love You, Pap Pap!
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020